Where Did They End Up? A Look at WVU's 2022 Decommits

Despite losing three commits in the 2022 recruiting class, West Virginia is hovering around a top 25 ranking on SI All-American. The Mountaineers reached as high as No. 23 but after the decommitment of running back Justin Williams, WVU quickly dropped out of the top 25.

So, where did each of the three decommitments end up?

RB Justin Williams

Williams was viewed as one of the top recruits in West Virginia's 2022 class but backed out of his commitment in late November. SEC schools Tennessee and Auburn made a strong push for him over the past couple of months and the Mountaineers weren't able to hold on. On signing day, Williams inked with the Volunteers.

WR Kevin Thomas

Thomas had the looks of being an explosive playmaker in the Mountaineer passing game for years to come but for whatever reason, his production fell off in his senior year which led to his decommitment. To fill his spot, WVU went out and grabbed the leader in all-purpose yards at the JUCO level, Jeremiah Aaron. Thomas still remains unsigned at this point as well as uncommitted.

DE Zion Young

This was the one I saw coming. Michigan State along with a few others had remained in touch with Young after committing to WVU back in late June. Although he had verbally committed, it felt like he always had an open mind and never completely shut out the possibility of attending another school. Just one day after West Virginia defeated Kansas to end the regular season, Young re-opened his recruitment and eventually settled on Michigan State.

