WR Elijah Caldwell Commits to West Virginia

Class of 2023 receiver Elijah Caldwell (6'1". 191-lbs) of Northwestern High School out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, announced on social media his pledge to the West Virginia University football program Friday evening.

Caldwell told Mountaineers Now his takeaways from his recent visit to WVU where the family atmosphere, caring coaches, and fan pride.

He chose West Virginia over Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Utah, East Carolina, Kents State, Western Kentucky and Duke to name a few.

