WVU Adds Running Back to 2023 Class

West Virginia receives commitment from class of 2023 running back

Class of 2023 running back DJ Oliver announced his commitment to West Virginia University Saturday morning.

The Port St. Joe (FL) product decommitted from South Florida on Dec. 9, nearly a week after WVU extended an offer. 

Along with WVU and USF, Oliver held offers from Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic and UAB.

