WVU adds Transfer Defensive Lineman

West Virginia collects Tennessee State defensive lineman

Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan "Day Day" Hawkins announced his commitment to West Virginia University Sunday afternoon. It marked the second commitment of the day for the Mountaineers. 

Hawkins spent the last two years at Tennessee State racking up 92 tackles, including 18 tackles for a loss and eight sacks in 29 games. 

The Lauderdale Hill, FL, native committed to Kentucky over West Virginia as part of the 2018 class. He spent three years at Kentucky and played during the COVID season as a redshirt sophomore, recording three solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble in nine games. 

Nov 16, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins (55) celebrates after a stop on Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (5) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Hawkins transferred to Tennessee State following the season to Tennessee State, and with the FCS level playing its 2020 season in the spring of '21, he played in seven games before a full slate of games later in the fall. 

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

