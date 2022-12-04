WVU Collects Commitment from 2023 DE

Class of 2023 defensive end Zachariah Keith announced his commitment to West Virginia University on Sunday.

Keith committed to Georgia Tech twice but decomitted a second time after the coaching staff was relieved of their duties during the season.

He recently visited Morgantown and described his visit to WVU as "AMAZING".

Along with WVU, Keith hold offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, South Alabama, Temple, Vanderbilt, and Western Kentucky.

