Skip to main content

WVU Collects Commitment from 2023 DE

West Virginia picks up commitment from class of 2023 defensive end

Class of 2023 defensive end Zachariah Keith announced his commitment to West Virginia University on Sunday. 

Keith committed to Georgia Tech twice but decomitted a second time after the coaching staff was relieved of their duties during the season. 

He recently visited Morgantown and described his visit to WVU as "AMAZING".

Along with WVU, Keith hold offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, South Alabama, Temple, Vanderbilt, and Western Kentucky.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 1.04.09 PM
Recruiting

West Virginia Offers Former FIU Star Wide Receiver

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19512026_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

USF WR Transfer Trims List to Four Schools

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19183441_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Pursuing a Pair of Tulsa Transfers

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 12.06.45 PM
Recruiting

WVU is 'In the Lead' for Former Georgia Tech DE Commit

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (7)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Xavier Tops WVU in Big East-Big 12 Battle

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19557824_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Xavier

By Schuyler Callihan
20221203_212651
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Dec 3, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) controls the ball against Xavier Musketeers guard Souley Boum (0) in the first half at Cintas Center.
Basketball

West Virginia Drops Big 12/ Big East Battle to Xavier

By Christopher Hall