WVU is 'In the Lead' for Former Georgia Tech DE Commit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

2023 Douglasville, Georgia defensive end Zachariah Keith (6'5", 250 lbs) wrapped up his official visit to West Virginia today and recently caught up with Mountaineers Now to discuss how the trip went.

"My visit at WVU was AMAZING. I loved the atmosphere," Keith said. "There’s no pro team here, so the state of West Virginia is cheering for you win, lose, or draw."

Keith got to tour the facilities, go around campus, the whole nine yards. To cap off the visit, he and his family had a dinner at head coach Neal Brown's house.

"Dinner was amazing, it was all you could eat. Coach Brown is really good man. Outside of football, you can talk to him about anything and everything. He’s just so real. He’s not going to tell you what you want to hear to make him sound good or whatever. He’s going to tell you the truth and nothing but the truth, that’s what I love about him."

Keith says that his relationship with WVU, particularly Jeff Koonz and Andrew Jackson, "skyrocketed" the moment he decommitted from Georgia Tech. "They where the first school that hit me up when I decommitted."

As a senior, Keith lived in the opponents backfield. He recorded 76 total tackles, averaging 8.5 tackles per game, and also tallied six sacks, and 15 tackles for loss. He tells Mountaineers Now that he will take official visits to Buffalo and Memphis before signing on December 21st.

When asked about where West Virginia stands following the visit, he responded, "WVU is in the lead right now."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.