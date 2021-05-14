WVU Commit Marley Washenitz Named Class AAA All-State First Team

Class of 2022 West Virginia women's basketball commit Marley Washenitz of Fairmont Senior recently played in the Class AAA state championship game against Nitro. The Polar Bears fell short 51-45 in that game but Washenitz was still recognized by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and was named to the Class AAA All-State First Team on Thursday.

Washenitz committed to West Virginia last August which was an easy one for her to make she told Mountaineer Maven. "The people in the state have really supported me and always treated me so amazing. I think going and playing at the highest level in the state, they are all going to want to see me thrive and do the best I can.”

Following the loss in the state championship game, Washenitz took just a couple of days off to reset and refresh but quickly returned to the court to work on her game. "I'm back to the grind and have been getting shots up, lifting, and playing in some AAU tournaments."

WVU head coach Mike Carey will have to wait another year before Washenitz's arrival to Morgantown but the future looks bright for WVU women's basketball.

