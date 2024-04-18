West Virginia Contacts Youngstown State DL Deamontae Diggs
Earlier this week, they reached out to Youngstown State defensive end transfer Deamontae Diggs (6’6”, 260 lbs). To help fix that, they’ll be targeting a handful of guys in the portal.
During his first two years at Youngstown State, Diggs has recorded 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick. He played in a reserve role at YSU, but produced at a high rate in the limited action he did see. If given an expanded role, he could offer a quality presence off the edge.
The other part to this is that Diggs is still filling out his frame and adjusting to playing defensive line full-time. Coming out of McKeesport High School just outside of Pittsburgh, Davis played wide receiver and weighed roughly 210 pounds. What he's done on the defensive side of the ball at the collegiate level in a short period of time is impressive; it's why West Virginia and others are interested.
Diggs has also heard from Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Pitt, and UAB since entering. He has two years of eligibility remaining.