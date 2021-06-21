WVU Extends Offer to 2023 WR Ronan Hanafin

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia continues to make inroads in the northeast, recently offering class of 2023 receiver Ronan Hanafin out of Cambridge, MA, after attending the “2023 King of the Climb football” camp hosted by WVU.

“I was really excited,” said Hanafin on the offer. Later adding, “The camp was a great experience, and the new facilities were unreal.” Also noting he had great conversations with head coach Neal Brown and assistants Gerad Parker (co-offensive coordinator/receivers) and Bilal Marshall (offensive graduate assistant) following the camp.

Photo courtesy of Ronan Hanafin

The Mountaineer coaching staff made quite the impression on the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School product that also holds offers from Vanderbilt, Nebraska, and Boston College.

“I think it is a great community, coaches, and the players are great and would love to maybe someday be a part of it,” he said.

Hanafin has also received insight into the West Virginia football program from friend and 2022 WVU offensive lineman commit Sullivan Weidman (Brookline, MA, / Dexter). And naturally, he is familiar with the Mountaineers from watching Tavon Austin Highlights.

