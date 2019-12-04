Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

2020 Commits to Return to Morgantown for Final Visit

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are looking to add to their recruiting class over the next two weeks with several players coming in for official visits this weekend and next. But don't forget about the recruits who are currently committed.

Below is a short list of commits that are expected to make the trip back to the Mountain State.

Dec. 14th-15th

QB Garrett Greene

WR Devell Washington

WR Reese Smith

OL Zach Frazier

This list is expected to grow as we await confirmation. It's likely that a large portion of the class will be on campus next weekend. 

You may ask yourself: Is it really a big deal that a commit returns to campus for a visit prior to signing day if he is already committed? Yes. It's actually very important. It's the staff's last chance to reassure those committed that they are making the right decision for themselves and are there to also help recruit other players that are on the visit.

It doesn't appear that there is any threat of anyone flipping to another school, but the coaching staff can never be certain of that. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Darius Stills Headed to the NFL?

John Pentol
4 1

West Virginia defensive lineman, Darius Stills, has a decision to make

WVU, Rhode Island Game Thread

Christopher Hall
48 0

Discuss the game between West Virginia and Rhode Island with fellow Mountaineer fans

How Ron Rivera's Firing Will Effect Will Grier

John Pentol
1 0

Ron Rivera has been let go as the Panthers head coach

JUCO Offensive Lineman Sets Official Visit to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia is looking for a quick fix among the offensive line

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Wichita State

63 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread

Christopher Hall
42 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread

Syracuse Decommit Sets Visit to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
0

A new option has come available for Neal Brown's coaching staff

Top Recruits West Virginia is Hot After

Schuyler Callihan
0

Here are the top targets West Virginia will be pursuing over the next two weeks

Five Players to Watch in 2020 on Offense

John Pentol
0

These five Mountaineers will have a big 2020 season

Week 14 Offensive & Defensive Helmet Stickers

Zach Campbell
0

Top Offensive and Defensive Performers from West Virginia's Season-Ending Win over the Horned Frogs