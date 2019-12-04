2020 Commits to Return to Morgantown for Final Visit

The Mountaineers are looking to add to their recruiting class over the next two weeks with several players coming in for official visits this weekend and next. But don't forget about the recruits who are currently committed.

Below is a short list of commits that are expected to make the trip back to the Mountain State.

Dec. 14th-15th

QB Garrett Greene

WR Devell Washington

WR Reese Smith

OL Zach Frazier

This list is expected to grow as we await confirmation. It's likely that a large portion of the class will be on campus next weekend.

You may ask yourself: Is it really a big deal that a commit returns to campus for a visit prior to signing day if he is already committed? Yes. It's actually very important. It's the staff's last chance to reassure those committed that they are making the right decision for themselves and are there to also help recruit other players that are on the visit.

It doesn't appear that there is any threat of anyone flipping to another school, but the coaching staff can never be certain of that.