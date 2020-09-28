SI.com
WVU Football 2021 Commits

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football Class of 2021 Commits

TE Victor Wikstrom (Sweden) committed on 7/11/2019

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, OH) committed on 1/27/2020

S Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, PA) committed on 2/1/2020

OT Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV) committed on 3/6/2020

QB Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL) committed on 4/7/2020

DE Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH) committed on 4/10/2020

RB Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH) committed on 4/16/20

TE Treylan Davis (Jackson, OH) committed on 5/19/20

DE Brayden Dudley (Hoschton, GA) committed on 5/28/20

WR Kaden Prather (Germantown, MD) committed on 6/6/20

OL Tomas Rimac (Brunswick, OH) committed on 6/8/20

DE Edward Vesterinen (Finland) committed on 6/29/20

DE Nijel Mcgriff (Northwest Mississippi CC) committed on 7/13/20

LB Ja'Corey Hammett (Miami, FL) committed on 8/5/20

RB Justin Johnson Jr. (Edwardsville, IL) committed on 9/27/20

Breakdown by Position:

QB (1), RB (2), WR (1), TE (2), OT (2), OG (0), C (0) = 8 offensive players

DE (3), DT (0), EDGE (1), LB (1), CB (1), S (1) = 7 defensive players

