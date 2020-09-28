WVU Football 2021 Commits
Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia Football Class of 2021 Commits
TE Victor Wikstrom (Sweden) committed on 7/11/2019
CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, OH) committed on 1/27/2020
S Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, PA) committed on 2/1/2020
OT Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV) committed on 3/6/2020
QB Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL) committed on 4/7/2020
DE Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH) committed on 4/10/2020
RB Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH) committed on 4/16/20
TE Treylan Davis (Jackson, OH) committed on 5/19/20
DE Brayden Dudley (Hoschton, GA) committed on 5/28/20
WR Kaden Prather (Germantown, MD) committed on 6/6/20
OL Tomas Rimac (Brunswick, OH) committed on 6/8/20
DE Edward Vesterinen (Finland) committed on 6/29/20
DE Nijel Mcgriff (Northwest Mississippi CC) committed on 7/13/20
LB Ja'Corey Hammett (Miami, FL) committed on 8/5/20
RB Justin Johnson Jr. (Edwardsville, IL) committed on 9/27/20
Breakdown by Position:
QB (1), RB (2), WR (1), TE (2), OT (2), OG (0), C (0) = 8 offensive players
DE (3), DT (0), EDGE (1), LB (1), CB (1), S (1) = 7 defensive players
