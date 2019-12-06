Mountaineer
WATCH: WVU Commit Snags Interception to Win JUCO National Championship

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia cornerback commit Jackie Matthews came up with possibly the biggest play of the Junior College National Championship snagging an interception to seal the deal.

Mississippi Gulf Coast defeated Lackawanna 24-13 to complete a perfect, undefeated season, winning their 5th national championship in program history. The interception was Matthews's 6th of the year, he also registered three tackles in the game and a pass breakup. On the year, Matthews tallied 52 tackles, averaging 4.3 per game.

