Neal Brown Film Review: Oklahoma State

Special Teams: 

Negatives- "We lost the field position battle. We haven't done that very often this year, but we lost the field position battle because our kickoff return unit really struggled. We didn't do a very good job blocking them and missed several assignments on that. Missed a field goal and we had several missed tackles on punt and kickoff, which are some things we haven't done this year."

Positives- "We had a 41.8 net punt, which is really good. Our punt rush really effected their punter. He had two poor punts and I felt we really put some pressure on the shield that effected that and our field goal protection was much better."

Defensively:

Negatives- "Few negatives, but we had zero takeaways, felt like for us to win the game we needed to get some takeaways. We had several missed tackles and that's going to happen when you play a player the caliber of Chuba Hubbard and really we got fatigued in the fourth quarter. A lot of that is we don't have a lot of depth, especially on the defensive line or the secondary and it's kind of a culmination into week eleven playing a lot of snaps."

Positives- "Only allowed 2.4 yards per carry, 89 total rushing yards - they were the 8th leading rushing team in the country coming into the game. They only had 285 total yards of offense, they were in the top ten in total offense coming into the game and we limited the explosive plays and they led the country in that."

Offensively: 

Negatives- "We just didn't maximize our red zone opportunities and at the end of the day that was the story of the game. We continue to struggle in the run game, it is what it is at this point. We had three critical drops, two on third down and another one that would have been an explosive play for us."

Positives- "We out-gained them, we won the explosive plays, we had zero turnovers and our protection outside the last couple plays was pretty solid. We threw the ball well and caught it outside those drops."

