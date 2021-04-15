WVU Dips Back Into Sweden to Offer 2023 Offensive Tackle

The West Virginia football coaching staff is recruiting another international offensive lineman. This time, the Mountaineers have offered class of 2023 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons (6’7”, 300 lbs), who currently plays in Sweden.

Simmons plays at the RIG Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, but he recently announced he’ll be moving to Florida, where he’ll play his remaining two years at Clearwater Academy International.

Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott offered Simmons. Simmons is looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Scott.

“[The offer] felt unreal,” Simmons said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “From everything I have seen and heard, it seems great.”

Simmons mentioned his former teammate from Sweden, Victor Wikström, who currently plays tight end for West Virginia.

“He only has good things to say about the school,” Simmons said.

West Virginia has been one of the leading college football programs in recruiting European football players. The Mountaineers also recently offered Olaus Alinen, an offensive tackle from Finland.

Simmons seemed optimistic about the possibility of playing with his former teammate.

“It seems really awesome to play together with somebody at the college level when neither of us were born in the states,” Simmons said. “It’s really exciting to see how international players are getting recruited and playing for college teams.”

Simmons already has some familiarity with Big 12 football. His father, Able Simmons, played guard for Oklahoma in the 1990s.

Simmons said he uses his size well and he’s confident in his footwork as an offensive lineman.

“I can play mean and smart,” Simmons said. “Of course, there are still a lot of things I’m working hard to improve.”

So far, UMass is the only other school to offer Simmons. Once he registers some game film in the United States, he should be receiving more offers from top programs.

