2022 Florida DE Completes Virtual Visit with WVU

Class of 2022 defensive end Mario Eugenio (6’3”, 230 lbs) had his virtual visit with the West Virginia football coaching staff on Monday. Eugenio is a four-star recruit from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida.

In an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven, Eugenio said he was impressed with the West Virginia visit as a whole.

“I thought they were a great school with great facilities,” Eugenio said.

Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott has been recruiting Eugenio since West Virginia initially offered him in early February. When asked about whether he thinks he’ll have a good relationship with Coach Scott, Eugenio was enthusiastic.

“Well, I feel like I have a good relationship with him [already,]” Eugenio told Mountaineer Maven. “He speaks to my mom and dad and we talk on a weekly basis.”

Eugenio said he’s being recruited to play as a pass-rushing defensive end. At 230 pounds, he’s a fast and physical pass rusher with great use of his hands. He’s optimistic about the direction WVU’s football program is heading, especially since the Mountaineers had one of the top defenses in the nation last season.

If Mountaineer fans are looking for a sign that Eugenio might be interested in coming to West Virginia, they might find hope in knowing he was a huge fan of Tavon Austin.

“When I was like eleven years old, when I just started playing football, I was a wide receiver and defensive end and I loved Tavon Austin,” Eugenio said. “Before every game, my little brother and I watched his highlights on repeat.”

While Eugenio won’t be lighting up the scoreboard on offense like Austin, he could be a key member of the defensive front for the Mountaineers.

Eugenio has a growing list of schools that are recruiting him, so he told Mountaineer Maven he wants to keep doing research before he releases a top schools list. He wants to announce his commitment before his senior football season starts this year.

