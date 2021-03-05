2022 Georgia RB Enjoyed Meeting WVU Coaching Staff

Class of 2022 running back Justin Williams (6’0”, 200 lbs) has been picking up interest from Power 5 schools since having an outstanding football season during his junior year. Williams was last season’s all-region offensive player of the year in Dallas, Georgia.

Williams was offered by co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott back in January and has since completed a virtual visit with West Virginia’s coaching staff.

“It’s special,” Williams said of West Virginia’s football program. “[They have] awesome facilities and a great staff.”

In an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven, Williams said his favorite part of the virtual visit was meeting the coaching staff. He says he has a good relationship with Coach Scott and believes that their relationship will continue to grow over time.

Williams believes the best parts of his game are his vision and his speed when he hits the hole, so it should come as no surprise to hear that Tavon Austin is a former Mountaineer who sticks out to him. When comparing himself to another player, however, Williams thinks his game is more similar to that of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Williams has a long list of offers right now from schools in the Big 12, Big 10, SEC, ACC, and other conferences as well.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Williams’ resume is that he carries a 4.0 GPA. It might not come as a surprise, then, that Williams wants to follow a pre-med track in college. He even received an offer from Yale University over the weekend.

Williams doesn’t know when he will be ready to announce his commitment, so be sure to follow us for more coverage on his recruitment process.

