2023 RB “Honored” to Receive Offer From WVU

Class of 2023 running back Jaden Booker (5’10”, 195 lbs) said he’s been “working his butt off” lately, so to receive an offer from West Virginia was an honor. Booker was offered by West Virginia offensive graduate assistant Bilal Marshall, adding WVU to a growing list of Power 5 schools recruiting the sophomore from Naples, Florida.

Since it’s still early in Booker’s recruiting process, it’s not surprising to hear that he doesn’t know much about West Virginia or its coaching staff yet.

“I don’t really know much about their program at the moment but I will make sure I do my research,” Booker told Mountaineer Maven in an exclusive interview. “If I feel like I can fit into their system and their school can help better me as I become a man, I feel like we would have a pretty good relationship.”

While Booker may not know a lot about West Virginia’s program, it seemed like he was already doing his research when we asked him about any Mountaineers who stick out to him.

“I’m glad you asked that question,” Booker remarked. “Today I was watching film on Leddie Brown and he’s a beast.”

Booker was interested in West Virginia’s current starting running back, but when he was asked about who he molds his game around, he compared himself to NFL players. He said he models himself after Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, two players he’s been watching closely since they were in college.



West Virginia is the first Big 12 school to offer Booker thus far. He also has offers from Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Liberty, and Toledo. That list will surely grow as his recruitment progresses. Booker says he wants to announce his commitment around mid-March of 2022.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jack Morel at @jackmorel22