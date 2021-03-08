2022 DB Impressed by WVU’s “History of Winning”

Nathan Vail has an offer from every Power 5 conference.

Class of 2022 defensive back Nathan Vail (6’1”, 185 lbs) has received a lot of attention lately from schools across the country. He was excited when he received an offer from West Virginia last week.

“It’s great,” Vail said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “Great school, great coaches, and great people.”

Vail was offered by special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. He seemed optimistic when asked if he will have a good relationship with Coach Koonz.

“I definitely think so,” Vail said. “He was very honest and upfront, which I respect.”

Vail says he wants to visit West Virginia’s campus in the near future. He said former Mountaineer safety Karl Joseph sticks out to him when he thinks of West Virginia football. The Oakland Raiders picked Joseph in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he currently plays for the Cleveland Browns.

Vail is a physical player both in his pass coverage and in stopping the run. He says he molds his game around NFL safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams.

So far, Vail has offers from schools in every Power 5 conference. His other Big 12 offers come from Kansas and Kansas State. Vail is interested in potentially playing in the Big 12.

“It’s a great conference to play in,” Vail said. “I’m excited.”

Vail says people, culture, development, and academics are the four most important factors when he’s looking at schools. He says he’s impressed with the tradition West Virginia’s football program holds.

“[They have] great fans and a great history of winning, so it’s exciting,” Vail said.

Vail does not have a top schools list yet, as his recruitment is still open. He wants to announce his commitment in the spring.

