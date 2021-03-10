2023 Florida WR was “Off the Walls” When He Received WVU Offer

Class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers (6’2”, 175 lbs) said he was “off the walls” when he found out he had an offer from West Virginia. Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott offered Rodgers on Tuesday.

“Coach Scott is an amazing coach and dude and we had a great talk,” Rodgers said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “He made me feel really good about West Virginia and made me feel like they were really interested in the athlete and person I am.”

Rodgers said he’s being recruited to play wide receiver, and the coaches have been comparing him to Tavon Austin. That’s a good comparison in Rodgers’ eyes, since he remembers watching Austin during his time at West Virginia.

“Growing up as a kid watching the one and only Tavon Austin suit up for West Virginia was just something really special to watch,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers has connections to former Mountaineer football players as well. Former West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell is a coach for Rodgers’ 7-on-7 team in Florida, and Rodgers’ quarterback at Wiregrass Ranch High School is Rocco Becht, son of former West Virginia tight end Anthony Becht.

Rodgers said he hasn’t talked about West Virginia with them before, but he said he has a feeling he’ll be learning about the Mountaineers from them now that he has an offer.

When asked about the possibility of playing in the Big 12, Rodgers talked about his thoughts on the playing style of the conference.

“It’s a great place for a receiver to play,” Rodgers said. “[There’s] a lot of passing the football against good competition. [It] can let you show your display of route running and catching the football multiple times during a game.”

So far, Rodgers has offers from Pitt, Penn State, South Florida, Florida International, Ole Miss, Maryland, and Virginia Tech, in addition to his offer from West Virginia. He wants to announce his commitment before the start of his senior season.

