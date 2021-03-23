2023 Florida RB Receives First Offer From WVU

Class of 2023 running back Joquez Smith (5’8”, 190 lbs) received his first Division I offer this week when co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott offered Smith a spot with the West Virginia football team.

“It was crazy at first,” Smith said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I thought it wasn’t real.”

Smith had 1,226 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in his sophomore season for Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida. He says his best qualities as a player are his football IQ and his quickness. Smith thinks he and Coach Scott will build a good relationship in the recruitment process.

“Coach Scott was cool. [He] made me feel comfortable as soon as we started talking,” Smith said. “West Virginia runs the ball a lot, so I definitely want to build a relationship with them.”

While it’s early in the recruitment process for the Florida running back, it seems like he’s interested in learning more about West Virginia.

“I don’t know too much about it, but I know they have a good engineering program, and I want to major in mechanical engineering,” Smith said.

Smith said he likes watching current West Virginia running back Leddie Brown. That could come in handy for Coach Scott in recruiting Smith.

“I love the way he runs the ball,” Smith said. “I watched videos of him and West Virginia uses him a lot in third-down situations and he can catch out of the backfield.”

We can expect Smith to get a lot more offers as his high school career progresses. He wants to be committed to a school during the summer before his senior football season.

