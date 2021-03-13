2023 Florida DE Receives WVU Offer at an Interesting Time

The four-star recruit was in the weight room when he learned about the offer.

Class of 2023 defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. (6’3”, 249 lbs) has a lot of offers for a sophomore in high school. The four-star recruit has been getting Power 5 offers since he was a freshman, and this week, he added West Virginia to his list.

In an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven, the Miami native said he was excited when he received the news, but he was just a little busy when he got the offer.

“I was excited since I had interest from West Virginia since last year,” Bain said. “I couldn’t do that much though because I was still working out in the weight room as my coach told me about the offer.”

Since Bain received the offer while he was in the weight room, it may not be an offer he ever forgets. It might be a good thing if Bain associates West Virginia with working hard.

When asked about his thoughts on West Virginia’s program, Bain talked about watching West Virginia since he was young.

“I think it’s pretty cool since I used to watch West Virginia as a kid due to players like Tavon Austin,” Bain said. “I watched a ton of YouTube videos about West Virginia and I think it’s an overall great program.”

Later, Bain went into detail about the most important factors he’s thinking about when being recruited.

“I look for [my] relationship with the coaches, how comfortable I am in the atmosphere of the city, weather to an extent, and schedule,” Bain said. “Also their style of defense and how they plan on implementing me and using me.”

Bain was excited when he was asked about his thoughts on the tradition of “Country Roads” at West Virginia.

“If you’re talking about the song, I absolutely love it,” Bain said. “It’s in one of my favorite movies, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle.’ I sing it almost every day.”

That might be some valuable information for WVU’s coaching staff. Once they teach Bain about the tradition of singing “Country Roads” after home victories, they might have Bain ready to take the field.

Bain has offers from all over the Power 5 conferences. He says he’s planning on announcing his commitment some time after his junior year, and he plans to enroll early in college.

