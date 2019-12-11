BREAKING: 2020 Corner Chooses West Virginia

The Mountaineers have added another piece to the 2020 recruiting class with the addition of cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

When asked about why he chose the Mountaineers he responded, "Probably the facilities, the family culture they have and the chance to play early," Porter tells Mountaineer Maven. "It's like speed dating with coach Addae. I'm one of the first guys he's actually got to recruit because he just got there. He sees something different in me and believes in my game. He's been looking for a cover corner and that's exactly what I am," he adds.

Porter knows the expectations that are set forth in Morgantown and wants to help take the program to the next level. "I think I can come in and help build the team back up defensively like the old days."

He chose West Virginia over other offers from Utah, Washington State, Ole Miss and several others.