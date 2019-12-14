2021 Quarterback Enjoys Second Trip to West Virginia

Last weekend was a huge recruiting weekend for West Virginia as they not only poured their best efforts into filling remaining spots in the 2020 class, but also had their eyes set on future classes.

One of the visitors on hand was 2021 quarterback Emmett Morehead of Alexandria, VA, who is making his second trip to campus. Morehead attended one of West Virginia's summer prospect camps last summer and earned an offer from quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan.

"It's such a big program with exciting new potential surrounding coach Brown and his staff," Morehead told Mountaineer Maven last summer. The offer was something that he was extremely excited about. "When I heard that I was going to be offered, I couldn't have been more fired up. I'm a huge Will Grier fan, so I followed them in the past and I love their pass heavy offense," he stated. "As a pro-style quarterback, I love it and the program as a whole is only going up from here. Everyone I've talked to has been overwhelmingly positive about coach Brown."

Morehead enjoyed his time at the camp so much that he knew he had to return to take more in. "It was a lot of fun. I liked finally being able to see campus and being around the coaching staff for a day." When asked what he took away from his visit the second time around he replied, "The new facilities that are being built are going to be ridiculously nice and the coaching staff is really fun to be around. I'm excited about coach Brown's vision for the program and to see how much they improve."

The Mountaineers were the first to offer the talented 2021 quarterback and that's something that sticks out to him to this day. "It's special because they were the first to trust and believe in me to offer me a scholarship. That means a lot to me."

Morehead also holds offers from Buffalo, Kentucky, Pitt and Virginia Tech.