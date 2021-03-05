2022 OL Charlie Katarincic "Impressed" by Virtual Visit to WVU

West Virginia seems to be in a good spot for the former Western PA native.

Earlier this week, West Virginia hosted class of 2022 offensive tackle Charlie Katarincic (6'5", 280 lbs) of Choate Rosemary High School in Wallingford, CT on a virtual visit.

"It was awesome, I really enjoyed it," Katarincic told Mountaineer Maven. "I really liked the tour of the facilities and was really impressed by the organization of the whole thing. I know my parents were super impressed by everything."

Although he is currently playing his high school ball up in Connecticut, Katarincic is originally from Pittsburgh and noted that he does miss being in the Western PA/West Virginia region.

"I am a big Pat McAfee fan and I know he still talks about how much he loved WVU," Katarincic said. "The stretch of quarterback talent they have produced recently is also pretty amazing. WVU has always been in the conversation as one of the top football teams in the country and I love the culture there."

Not only is the WVU brand appealing to the talented 2022 offensive lineman, but the Mountaineers were the first school to offer him, which could go a long way in landing him in this year's class.

"I can't even express how much it means to me. So much of recruiting now is based on prior offers and for WVU to be the first to take a shot on me means a lot. It's also been awesome talking to Coach Moore and Coach Gasper. They seem like incredible men and even better coaches."

Katarincic is still evaluating all of his options at this time and is not ready to narrow his options or make a decision. With that said, West Virginia seems to be fairly high in his interests.

