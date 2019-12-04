Mountaineer
JUCO Offensive Lineman Sets Official Visit to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers struggled up front this year to say the least and the coaching staff is looking to find a way to fix that in this year's recruiting cycle. The quickest way of finding help is going the grad transfer route or hitting the junior college ranks. So far, the plan is to do the latter.

Class of 2020 offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart from ASA College (originally of Warrensville, OH) confirmed that he will be taking an official visit to Morgantown on December 15th. "I hear from them pretty much everyday. I can't wait to see what it's like," Stewart said. 

Stewart is a guy that offensive line coach Matt Moore has identified as someone who could not only come in and contribute immediately, but is a versatile player. He has played both tackle and guard and at 6'5" 325 lbs, he may be better suited anchoring down a tackle spot. It's also a position of need for West Virginia, considering they are losing both tackles (Colton McKivitz and Kelby Wickline) to graduation.

He also is considering Boise State, Maryland, Tennessee and UTSA and will have three years to play two. 

