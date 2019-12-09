Mountaineer
Michigan State DE Commit Has "Fantastic" Visit at WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Over the weekend, West Virginia hosted several key recruits and many of their top targets including 2020 Michigan State defensive end commit Simeon Barrow Jr. (6'4" 260 lbs) of Grovetown, Georgia.

Barrow tells Mountaineer Maven that he had a "fantastic" visit and that he really enjoyed getting the opportunity to hangout with the players and coaching staff. "Coach Vic [Koenning] has been showing a lot of love and I like the way they stay in touch with me. We've talked a good bit recently and it's not always about football," Barrow said. 

When asked when he will finalize his decision he said that it will be on the first day of the early signing period, which is December 18th. 

He also holds other Power Five offers from Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Tennessee, but appears to be down to just Michigan State and West Virginia. 

