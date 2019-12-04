Syracuse Decommit Sets Visit to West Virginia

Yesterday, class of 2020 safety Charles Bell VI (Gaithersburg, MD) decommitted from Syracuse.

This evening, I spoke with Bell and he informed me that he is exploring his options and West Virginia is involved. "I heard from Coach Addae yesterday and some days before that and we have a pretty good relationship. Our conversations have really been about my skill set and what they see me doing for the Mountaineers," Bell said. "I really like what he's got going on over there at West Virginia."

Bell tells Mountaineer Maven that he has a visit set to West Virginia this weekend starting on Friday, December 6th.