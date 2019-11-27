Latest WVU Offer sees "Potential to be Great" in Morgantown

Last weekend, class of 2021 defensive end Dameon Wilson (Grover, NC) received news from Mountaineers receivers coach Xavier Dye that he had been offered by West Virginia.

"I feel blessed," said Wilson of the offer. "Coach Dye and I chopped it up on the phone and we had a good conversation. It's a program with the potential to be great," he added.

Wilson also tells Mountaineer Maven that he is looking at potentially attending West Virginia's junior day on December 8th, but is still seeing if he can make the trip. If unable, he stated that a visit will certainly happen at some point this offseason.

He also holds offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, North Carolina and South Carolina with North Carolina, Wake Forest and South Carolina as schools that currently stand out to him.