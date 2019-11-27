Latest WVU Offer sees "Potential to be Great" in Morgantown

Mountaineer
Last weekend, class of 2021 defensive end Dameon Wilson (Grover, NC) received news from Mountaineers receivers coach Xavier Dye that he had been offered by West Virginia.

"I feel blessed," said Wilson of the offer. "Coach Dye and I chopped it up on the phone and we had a good conversation. It's a program with the potential to be great," he added.

Wilson also tells Mountaineer Maven that he is looking at potentially attending West Virginia's junior day on December 8th, but is still seeing if he can make the trip. If unable, he stated that a visit will certainly happen at some point this offseason. 

He also holds offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, North Carolina and South Carolina with North Carolina, Wake Forest and South Carolina as schools that currently stand out to him. 

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Northern Iowa

Don't Count Kendall Out for 2020

Schuyler Callihan
He's not QB1 right now, but will he win back the job next year?

WATCH: Interview with WVU OL Commit Chris Mayo

Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia offensive line commit Chris Mayo stops by to chat with us in Studio 33

West Virginia Completes 15-Point Comeback over Northern Iowa

Christopher Hall
Trailing by 15 in the second half, West Virginia mounts comeback and knocks off Panthers

Neal Brown Questions Replays Role

Christopher Hall
Neal Brown still awaiting answers from head of Big 12 officials Greg Burks.

West Virginia's Motivation Versus TCU is Continued Improvement

Christopher Hall
West Virginia needs to make the most of their final game of the 2019 season in Ft Worth, TX against a TCU team needing a win for Bowl eligibility.

Mountaineers Lose Safety to Transfer Portal

Matt Albright
After not dressing for two-straight games, Kwantel Raines has entered the transfer portal.

West Virginia in Hot Pursuit of Former Georgia Tech Defensive End Commit

Schuyler Callihan
The Mountaineers are all-in for top 2020 pass rusher

Neal Brown Film Review: Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan
The head coach takes a look back at last week's performance vs the Cowboys

West Virginia Meets Northern Iowa in SemiFinals of Cancun Challenge

Christopher Hall
West Virginia and Northern Iowa first meeting comes in Cancun Challenge