Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Top Recruits West Virginia is Hot After

Schuyler Callihan

Over the next two weeks, the West Virginia coaching staff will be out in full force in attempt to fill the remaining spots of the 2020 recruiting class. Earlier this week, the staff hit the road for in-home visits and this weekend some of their top targets will be making the trip to Morgantown for their official visit. 

Here are few names to keep a close eye on over the next couple of weeks.

DE Eddie Watkins (Evergreen, AL)

Considering: West Virginia, Purdue, UCF, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee.

Visiting WVU: Dec. 6th-8th.

CB Daryl Porter Jr. (Plantation, FL)

Considering: West Virginia, Utah, Ole Miss, Washington State.

Visiting WVU: Dec. 6th-8th.

OL Tairiq Stewart (ASA College)

Visiting WVU: Dec 15th.

DE Wesley Bailey (Ontario, Canada)

Considering: West Virginia, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas State.

Visiting WVU: Dec. 6th-8th.

DE Akheem Mesidor (Clearwater, Florida)

Considering: West Virginia, Pitt, UCLA, Syracuse, Georgia Tech.

WR Sam Brown (Bloomingdale, GA)

Committed to Central Florida.

CB Trenton Yowe (Calera, AL)

Considering: West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State.

ATH DJ Lundy (Ocilla, GA)

Considering: West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee.

S Charles Bell IV (Gaithersburg, MD)

Recently decommitted from Syracuse

Wildcards

*WR Kris Abrams-Draine (Ole Miss commit).

With the recent news of West Virginia wide receiver taget Douglas Emilien committing to Minnesota, paired with the firing of Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke, this might be an option for Neal Brown's staff to look at. I spoke with Abrams-Draine and he informed me that he is "weighing all options" and is still interested in West Virginia. At the time I spoke with him, the staff had not reached out to him. It is unclear if they will attempt to pursue him.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Darius Stills Headed to the NFL?

John Pentol
3 1

West Virginia defensive lineman, Darius Stills, has a decision to make

WVU, Rhode Island Game Thread

Christopher Hall
48 0

Discuss the game between West Virginia and Rhode Island with fellow Mountaineer fans

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Wichita State

63 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread

Christopher Hall
42 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread

How Ron Rivera's Firing Will Effect Will Grier

John Pentol
0

Ron Rivera has been let go as the Panthers head coach

Five Players to Watch in 2020 on Offense

John Pentol
0

These five Mountaineers will have a big 2020 season

Week 14 Offensive & Defensive Helmet Stickers

Zach Campbell
0

Top Offensive and Defensive Performers from West Virginia's Season-Ending Win over the Horned Frogs

Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 13

Anthony G. Halkias
0

Every week, former Mountaineers battle it out on the gridiron, this is how those former Mountaineers performed in week 13 of NFL action

WVU Assistants Have Successful In-Home Visit with 2020 Defensive End

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia makes top five for 2020 pass rusher

West Virginia's Current Class of 2020 Commits

Schuyler Callihan
0

Signing day is roughly two weeks away, here is the class as it stands today