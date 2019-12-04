Top Recruits West Virginia is Hot After

Over the next two weeks, the West Virginia coaching staff will be out in full force in attempt to fill the remaining spots of the 2020 recruiting class. Earlier this week, the staff hit the road for in-home visits and this weekend some of their top targets will be making the trip to Morgantown for their official visit.

Here are few names to keep a close eye on over the next couple of weeks.

DE Eddie Watkins (Evergreen, AL)

Considering: West Virginia, Purdue, UCF, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee.

Visiting WVU: Dec. 6th-8th.

CB Daryl Porter Jr. (Plantation, FL)

Considering: West Virginia, Utah, Ole Miss, Washington State.

Visiting WVU: Dec. 6th-8th.

OL Tairiq Stewart (ASA College)

Visiting WVU: Dec 15th.

DE Wesley Bailey (Ontario, Canada)

Considering: West Virginia, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas State.

Visiting WVU: Dec. 6th-8th.

DE Akheem Mesidor (Clearwater, Florida)

Considering: West Virginia, Pitt, UCLA, Syracuse, Georgia Tech.

WR Sam Brown (Bloomingdale, GA)

Committed to Central Florida.

CB Trenton Yowe (Calera, AL)

Considering: West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State.

ATH DJ Lundy (Ocilla, GA)



Considering: West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee.

S Charles Bell IV (Gaithersburg, MD)

Recently decommitted from Syracuse

Wildcards

*WR Kris Abrams-Draine (Ole Miss commit).

With the recent news of West Virginia wide receiver taget Douglas Emilien committing to Minnesota, paired with the firing of Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke, this might be an option for Neal Brown's staff to look at. I spoke with Abrams-Draine and he informed me that he is "weighing all options" and is still interested in West Virginia. At the time I spoke with him, the staff had not reached out to him. It is unclear if they will attempt to pursue him.