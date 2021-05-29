WVU Gets in Early on 2024 WR David Washington Jr.

The Mountaineers have sent out an offer to 2024 Pennsylvania wide receiver.

Earlier this week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2024 wide receiver David Washington Jr. (5'10", 180 lbs) of St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, PA.

"I was so shocked and happy," Washington said of the offer. "It was an amazing feeling. I think WVU is a great school. I want to go down to the school for a visit so I can learn more. I watched Tavon Austin highlights when I was younger."

With it being early in his recruitment, Washington has not been able to speak to the WVU coaching staff and will not be able to until further along in his high school career per NCAA recruiting rules.

Washington also holds offers from Temple, Boston College, and Maryland but does have interest in Clemson, Pitt, Penn State, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

