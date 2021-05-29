Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU Gets in Early on 2024 WR David Washington Jr.

The Mountaineers have sent out an offer to 2024 Pennsylvania wide receiver.
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier this week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2024 wide receiver David Washington Jr. (5'10", 180 lbs) of St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, PA. 

"I was so shocked and happy," Washington said of the offer. "It was an amazing feeling. I think WVU is a great school. I want to go down to the school for a visit so I can learn more. I watched Tavon Austin highlights when I was younger."

With it being early in his recruitment, Washington has not been able to speak to the WVU coaching staff and will not be able to until further along in his high school career per NCAA recruiting rules.

Washington also holds offers from Temple, Boston College, and Maryland but does have interest in Clemson, Pitt, Penn State, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-05-29 at 2.13.38 PM
Recruiting

WVU Gets in Early on 2024 WR David Washington Jr.

USATSI_11746502_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

Gems, Busts, & Clunkers of the 2015 Recruiting Class

WVU Baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Battles But Falls Short to No. 2 Texas 3-2

Randy Mazey
Baseball

No. 22 Oklahoma State Mercy Rules Mountaineers

Victor Scott - WVU Baseball
Baseball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

Greg Robinette
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: No. 99 Greg Robinette

Screen Shot 2021-05-28 at 10.18.18 AM
Recruiting

2023 Four-Star WR Braylon James: 'People Really Underestimate WVU'

Randy Mazey summer baseball
Baseball

West Virginia - Oklahoma State Postponed