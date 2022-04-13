WVU Hoops Recruiting Transfer Tracker

A look at who is coming to WVU, who is leaving, and who is still in the mix to come to Morgantown.

West Virginia's current roster (with 2022 signees)

G Seth Wilson, G Kobe Johnson, G Kedrian Johnson, G Joe Toussaint, G Erik Stevenson, G Josiah Davis, F Jamel King, F Josiah Harris, F Pat Suemnick, F James Okonkwo, F Mohamed Wague.

Scholarships available: Two.

G Jaelin Llewelyn - Princeton ---> Clemson

West Virginia was never seriously in the picture for Llewelyn but they also didn't go after him all that much either. He made his pledge to Clemson on Tuesday and is now off the board.

F Dontaie Allen - Kentucky ---> Western Kentucky

Allen had considered West Virginia out of high school but ultimately chose Kentucky. After spending two years in the program in a limited role, Allen is in search for a bigger opportunity. Coming out of Pendleton County HS, Allen was widely regarded as one of the top recruits in the nation.

G Joe Toussaint - Iowa ---> West Virginia

Toussaint averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36 games played. His offensive numbers don't jump off the chart, especially his shooting percentages of 42% FG and 25.7% 3FG, but that's not where his value lies. He is a lockdown defender that would automatically be the best perimeter defender on WVU's roster. After all of the defensive issues the Mountaineers had this past season, it's clear that Huggins and his staff want to get back to having a team that is more aligned with their style of play being physical and aggressive on the glass.

Toussaint chose West Virginia over St. John's, Xavier, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Florida Gulf Coast, and several others. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

G Erik Stevenson - South Carolina ---> West Virginia

Stevenson averaged 11.6 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field, including 33.3% from three-point range to go with 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Gamecocks after transferring from Washington where he averaged 9.3 points per game. The 6'4" guard spent his first two seasons at Wichita State. As a sophomore he averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

F Fardaws Aimaq - Utah Valley ---> undecided

Aimaq averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game this season at Utah Valley and shot 43% from three-point land en route to being named the Player of the Year in the Western Athletic Conference. West Virginia is not expected to be seriously in the mix, per source.

G Courtney Ramey - Texas ---> undecided

The former Texas guard has a ton of experience and is going to be a great addition to a team that desperately needs to beef up its backcourt. West Virginia reached out when he first entered the portal but have picked up a pair of guards in the portal already. The Mountaineers are not expected to pursue Ramey any further, per source.

F Johni Broome - Morehead State ---> undecided

Broome faced West Virginia in the opening round of the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament and impressed the WVU staff. However, he is no longer considering the Mountaineers and will be focusing on Auburn, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, and Memphis.

G Dexter Dennis - Wichita State ---> undecided

Dennis isn't known for his offense as he averaged 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 35% from the field and 29% from three point-range. However, the potential is there for him to become a complete guard. With the addition of Joe Toussaint, who is a very similar player but better defensively, Dennis doesn't appear to be a realistic option.

F Norchad Omier - Arkansas State ---> undecided

This past season, Omier was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year as a Freshman. He averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game for the Red Wolves. Omier posted 20 double-doubles and set career highs in points (35) vs Louisiana-Monroe and rebounds (26). Despite standing in at just 6'7", 230 pounds, Omier has a knack for snatching rebounds and playing bigger than his size would indicate. Omier is considered to be at the top of WVU's wishlist, but Miami (FL) is also in the picture as well.

F Hason Ward - VCU ---> undecided

The former VCU forward has a ton of experience with three years under his belt. Would fit better in a reserve role where he wouldn't be asked to do much offensively and could help provide some rim protection. This season, Ward averaged 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

F Bryce Hopkins - Kentucky ---> undecided

The 6'6", 220-pound wing appeared in 28 games this season for Kentucky and averaged 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in just 6.5 minutes of playing time per game.

Although he saw minimal playing time in his lone season at Kentucky, Hopkins, a former top 40 recruit, is receiving interest from a number of schools including BYU, DePaul, Illinois, Iowa State, Georgetown, Georgia, LSU, Marquette, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pitt, Providence, Texas Tech, and Wake Forest.

F Morris Udeze - Wichita State ---> undecided

Udeze, a 6'8", 245-pound big man averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game and shot 50% from the field. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

C Franck Kepnang - Oregon ---> undecided

Kepnang could still be an option for the Mountaineers but now that Mohamed Wague is in the mix, I would be surprised to see WVU continue having any conversations with the Oregon big man.

G Sean McNeil - West Virginia ---> undecided

Since entering the portal, McNeil has garnered a lot of attention, receiving offers from other schools such as Akron, Clemson, Creighton, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Lipscomb, Minnesota, Missouri, Morehead State, Nebraska, Northern Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Richmond, TCU, Texas, and Western Kentucky.

This past season, McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

F Jalen Bridges - West Virginia ---> undecided

Bridges is set to hold an in-home visit with Baylor head coach Scott Drew and his staff. Bridges appears to be down to Baylor, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan State.

In 33 games, Bridges averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Although he had a few big games here and there, the expectation was that he would develop into a third scorer for the Mountaineers alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil.

F Isaiah Cottrell - West Virginia ---> undecided

Cottrell suffered an Achilles injury in his true freshman season which sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He was inserted into the starting lineup this year, but it took him a while to move around comfortable and regain his confidence. As the season moved along, Cottrell began to play better and was improving in all areas of his game. He ended the season averaging 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.