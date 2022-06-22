Skip to main content

WVU Included in Top 12 for 2023 WR Nakai Poole

West Virginia is receiving interest from a Georgia receiver.

The Mountaineers already have a set of high school teammates (LB Josiah Trotter & LB James Heard) committed to the program and now, they're pushing to land another recruit from the town of Norcross, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta about 25 minutes north of the city.

Meadowcreek HS running back Jordan Louie committed to West Virginia on June 13th, choosing the Mountaineers over the likes of Arkansas, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Tennessee State.

Now, a crosstown rival of Louie, WR Nakai Poole (Norcross HS) is officially considering West Virginia as he released his top twelve schools on Monday. Joining the Mountaineers is Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky. Poole had a growing list of 25+ offers but trimmed that list in half and will do so again this fall.  

"Coach Tony [Washington] helped me with this a lot, meaning he was there for me since he was at Coastal," Poole told Mountaineers Now. "He's a great coach and is someone that has a great vision for me."

There is no timetable for a decision at this moment. 

