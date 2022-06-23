Skip to main content

WVU is 'In the Lead' for 2023 Florida Offensive Lineman

West Virginia is in a good spot despite getting in late on this Florida product.

About a month ago, class of 2023 offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean (6'7", 310 lbs) of Orlando, Florida received an offer from West Virginia. 

"It felt great getting the offer," Saint-Jean told Mountaineers Now. "It's a program that does a great job of developing its players."

Throughout the month of June, Saint-Jean has spent a lot of time talking with the WVU coaching staff and doing research on the program. As his interest has grown, he has begun mapping out an official visit. 

"I'm going to take an official visit there at the beginning of the season. Coach Moore and I are setting it up. I camped there recently and was able to see a lot of the campus and area. The facilities were really nice. Seen some things I never saw at other schools."

The Evans High School product also holds offers from Bowling Green, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Tulane, and South Florida. 

As things stand, Saint-Jean says that West Virginia, Florida Atlantic, and Indiana are the three schools that stick out the most but that WVU is "in the lead". 

