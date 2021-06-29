WVU Joins the List of Offers for 2024 LB Kari Jackson

The Michigan LB is a little early in the process to have a top school, but WVU left a big impression on him following camp.

Class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson recently earned an offer from the West Virginia University football staff following a recent 7on7/Big Man Challenge.

“I was very excited and proud to receive the West Virginia offer,” said Jackson. “I felt really good about my camp performance and that my performance resulted in me getting an offer.”

Although it wasn’t a recruiting visit, Jackson got to take a glance at some of the updated facilities. “I loved the campus and facilities. Also, I really fell in love with the overall atmosphere at the school.”

The West Bloomington, MI, native also holds offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan, Penn State, Liberty, Bowling Green, Michigan State, Ole Miss, and Kentucky. However, when deciding where he will spend his collegiate career, he has a list of criteria.

“I am looking for a school with a combination of great academics, great athletics with a great atmosphere,” he said. But for now, he told Mountaineer Maven he is “just focused on getting better, having a great season, and keeping my grades up.”

