WVU Legacy QB Rocco Becht Makes College Decision

Friday afternoon, class of 2022 QB Rocco Becht (6'1", 190 lbs) of Wiregrass Ranch High School in Zephyrhills, FL took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Iowa State.

Becht chose the Cyclones over other offers from Bowling Green, Columbia, Eastern Kentucky, Florida International, Harvard, Marshall, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Penn, Southern Miss, Toledo, and Wake Forest. West Virginia had interest in Rocco but has yet to extend him an offer.

Rocco is the son of former West Virginia tight end, Anthony Becht, who played in Morgantown from 1996-99. During his four-year career at WVU, Becht appeared in 40 games and made 83 receptions for 1,178 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Following his time at West Virginia, Becht was drafted in the 1st round (27th overall) by the New York Jets in 2000. He spent 11 years in the NFL splitting time with the Jets, Buccaneers, Rams, Cardinals, and Chiefs.

