WVU Loses Another Commit in 2022 Recruiting Class

Moments ago, class of 2022 defensive end Zion Young (6'5", 240 lbs) of Westlake HS in Atlanta, GA announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from West Virginia.

At roughly 6'4" 240-lbs, he already has the size to play at the next level. His strength immediately jumps off the film with the ability to keep offensive lineman at arm's length, then shed the block to make a play or can bull rush the edge and collapse the pocket. Some of his success can also be attributed to keeping his eyes in the backfield while shedding blocks.

Young becomes the third recruit to decommit from West Virginia over the past two weeks.

Young also holds offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and a few others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.