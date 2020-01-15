WVU Makes the Cut for Top 2021 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers still have some holes to fill for the 2020 class, but the coaching staff is slowly beginning to turn its full attention to the 2021 cycle.

Recently, top 2021 wide receiver Kaden Prather of Germantown, Maryland, released his top eleven schools which included West Virginia.

"Coach Brown is a great coach and West Virginia has been a dream school of mine since I was young," Prather tells Mountaineer Maven.

He does not have a decision date set at the moment and would like to visit Morgantown before he narrows his list down once again. With the recent news coming out of Penn State, it may lead to Prather reconsidering his interests once things unfold.