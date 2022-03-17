Skip to main content

WVU Makes Top 5 for 7'3" Center

The Mountaineers are looking to gain an inside presence. Bol Kuir could be the answer.

The West Virginia basketball roster is going to look very different by the time November rolls around. The Mountaineers are set to lose Pauly Paulicap, Dimon Carrigan, Malik Curry, Taz Sherman, and Gabe Osabuohien. Kedrian Johnson opted to utilize his free COVID year so he will return in the backcourt, but Sean McNeil is still undecided at this time.

In addition to those five/six graduating, WVU also lost two starters, Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell, to the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. 

With Cottrell, Osabuohien, Paulicap, and Carrigan gone, this leaves Bob Huggins with just one true big, James Okonkwo. Clearly, the Mountaineers are going to have to add a veteran presence to the frontcourt via the portal alongside incoming JUCO transfer Fede Federiko. Although older bodies are needed, Huggins also needs to find a long-term piece that can be a big part of rebuilding this program.

Insert 7-foot, 3-inch center Bol Kuir of Belfry, Kentucky. 

For the better part of Kuir's high school career, he had been overlooked by mid and high majors. Now, he's gaining a lot of attention as he continues to develop his game. On Wednesday, Kuir released his top five which consists of DePaul, Providence, Texas Tech, UNLV, and West Virginia. 

Kuir was offered by WVU in March of 2021, so the Mountaineers have been in pursuit of him for quite some time. Illinois and Texas actually offered Kuir on Thursday morning and could make a push to sneak into the race for the big man.

In 26 games this season, Kuir averaged 13.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.

As of the moment, there is no timetable for a decision. 

