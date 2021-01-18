Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

WVU Makes Top 6 for 2022 Defensive Lineman With Mountaineer Bloodlines

The Mountaineers are in the mix for a WVU legacy recruit.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, class of 2022 defensive lineman C.J. Doggette Jr. (6'2", 275 lbs) of Pickerington, Ohio released his top six schools via his Instagram account.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Rutgers, Michigan State, Pitt, Washington State, and Cincinnati.

Doggette Jr. has quite the bloodlines to WVU as his father, Cecil, played defensive back for the Mountaineers from 1990-91 and recorded 51 tackles and two forced fumbles. C.J.'s mother, Rebeckha, and sister, Brooklyn, also attended WVU and were members of the gymnastic team. Although family ties could play a factor, Doggette Jr. likes what the program has to offer and believes the coaching staff is building something special in Morgantown.

"They have a great program and I can see them becoming a great team very soon. I like the gameplan and vision they have and I like the coaching staff a lot," Doggette Jr. told Mountaineer Maven.

Doggette Jr. told Mountaineer Maven that he is planning to make his college decision on Saturday, March 6th. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13984282_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/19

Football

BREAKING: WVU DL Announces Decision to Return

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 1.53.25 PM
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top 6 for 2022 Defensive Lineman With Mountaineer Bloodlines

USATSI_15414002_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Drops in Latest Coaches Poll

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Tavon Austin (16) against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

USATSI_13937008_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released

USATSI_13793373_168388579_lowres
Basketball

JUST IN: WVU Reschedules Two Big 12 Games

Randy Mazey Furfari Award 2
Baseball

West Virginia Ranked in Top 15 of D1 Baseball's Preseason Top 25