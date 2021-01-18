WVU Makes Top 6 for 2022 Defensive Lineman With Mountaineer Bloodlines

The Mountaineers are in the mix for a WVU legacy recruit.

Moments ago, class of 2022 defensive lineman C.J. Doggette Jr. (6'2", 275 lbs) of Pickerington, Ohio released his top six schools via his Instagram account.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Rutgers, Michigan State, Pitt, Washington State, and Cincinnati.

Doggette Jr. has quite the bloodlines to WVU as his father, Cecil, played defensive back for the Mountaineers from 1990-91 and recorded 51 tackles and two forced fumbles. C.J.'s mother, Rebeckha, and sister, Brooklyn, also attended WVU and were members of the gymnastic team. Although family ties could play a factor, Doggette Jr. likes what the program has to offer and believes the coaching staff is building something special in Morgantown.

"They have a great program and I can see them becoming a great team very soon. I like the gameplan and vision they have and I like the coaching staff a lot," Doggette Jr. told Mountaineer Maven.

Doggette Jr. told Mountaineer Maven that he is planning to make his college decision on Saturday, March 6th.

