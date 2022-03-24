WVU Makes Top Two for 2023 WR Yazeed Haynes

The Mountaineers are closing in on a receiver in the 2023 recruiting class.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes (6'2", 170 lbs) of North Penn HS in Fort Washington, PA released his top two schools on Tuesday which consisted of West Virginia and Rutgers. He also held offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Towson.

"I think it's a fantastic program," Haynes said of WVU. "My biggest takeaway from my visit was the hospitality that they treated me and my family with. I really liked that players spoke about their experiences and meeting with the position coaches. Also, I liked that they just built a new business school."

Haynes mainly speaks with head coach Neal Brown now that Gerad Parker left to take a job at Notre Dame. Haynes says the conversations have been great from the moment since WVU began recruiting him and that the bond with the coaching staff is continuing to grow by the day.

As of today, there is no set timetable for a decision.

