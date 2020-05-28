WVU Offer Puts Top 2022 Safety in a "Great Mood"

Tuesday evening, class of 2022 safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. of Hallandale, Florida received an offer from West Virginia.

"I was like dang that's crazy that WVU just offered me, I was in a great mood," Allen said. "They're a school that is trying to get over the hump and make a very special run. Coach Trickett and I have a good relationship, but it will get even better in September."

Allen also noted that Trickett informed Allen's high school coach that he would like for him to come to West Virginia on a visit once the dead period is lifted.

Alabama, Texas A & M, LSU, Duke, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and several others have also offered Allen and at this point, there are no leaders in his recruitment.

"As of right now all schools are standing out the same because I haven’t took visit to every school yet." Despite not having favorites thus far, Allen tells Mountaineer Maven his plans of when he would like to make a decision, "On signing day or early towards the end of my senior season."

