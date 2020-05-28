MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU Offer Puts Top 2022 Safety in a "Great Mood"

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, class of 2022 safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. of Hallandale, Florida received an offer from West Virginia.

"I was like dang that's crazy that WVU just offered me, I was in a great mood," Allen said. "They're a school that is trying to get over the hump and make a very special run. Coach Trickett and I have a good relationship, but it will get even better in September."

Allen also noted that Trickett informed Allen's high school coach that he would like for him to come to West Virginia on a visit once the dead period is lifted.

Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Duke, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and several others have also offered Allen and at this point, there are no leaders in his recruitment.

"As of right now all schools are standing out the same because I haven’t took visit to every school yet." Despite not having favorites thus far, Allen tells Mountaineer Maven his plans of when he would like to make a decision, "On signing day or early towards the end of my senior season."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 2021 WR Christian Leary Delaying Commitment

West Virginia top target Christian Leary to push back commitment date

Schuyler Callihan

Leddie Brown is the Big 12's Best Kept Secret

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is poised for a big 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

Scottie Young Jr. Talks Decision to Transfer to WVU, Mulling Redshirt

The Mountaineers add a veteran safety via the transfer portal

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Ranks in Bottom Half of CBS Sports 130 Preseason Rankings

No surprise Mountaineers rank near the bottom of CBS Sports 130 college football preseason rankings

Christopher Hall

JUCO Corner Jadarrius Perkins Pushes Back Decision Date

One of the top targets on West Virginia's board is delaying his commitment

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Offensive Lineman Says "WVU is Number One on My List"

The Mountaineers are out in front for 2021 offensive lineman Bruno Zandamela

Schuyler Callihan

What's Going on With Tavon Austin?

The former Mountaineer is still searching for answers

Schuyler Callihan

How Scottie Young Jr's Transfer Impacts WVU

Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr. looks to strengthen West Virginia's secondary

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Women's Soccer Mentally Preparing During Unexpected Downtime

WVU Women's Soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has her team breaking down film and mentally preparing for the upcoming season

Christopher Hall

JUCO Corner Talks WVU Ahead of Decision

Do the Mountaineers have a chance to land one of the top corners in junior college?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jpoe1982wvu