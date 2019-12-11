Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

WVU Offers 2021 Miami Commit

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, many offers went out from the West Virginia coaching staff including one to 2021 offensive lineman and Miami commit Laurence Seymore (6'1" 290 lbs) of Miami, Florida.

"I was excited about the offer, I always wanted to get up there," he said. "I know it's a great program and I want to know more about them."

Seymore tells Mountaineer Maven that although he is currently committed to Miami, his recruitment is still open and will consider all options. He holds offers from Miami, Florida Atlantic, South Carolina, Louisville, Boston College, Oregon, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, Indiana and a few others. Outside of Miami, there are no current leaders in his recruitment.

He was offered by tight ends coach Travis Trickett and said that he is looking forward to building a relationship with him in the future.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 2021 Defensive End Target Raves About West Virginia Visit

Schuyler Callihan
0

Is West Virginia the presumed favorite after a stellar visit?

Recently Offered 2021 Lineman Plans to Make West Virginia his First Visit

Schuyler Callihan
0

2021 lineman has some serious interest in WVU

WVU Visit was "Everything and More" for 2021 Offensive Lineman

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia gaining some more interest from 2021 lineman

Jevon Carter Limited in Suns Rotation

Anthony G. Halkias
0

Former Mountaineer, Jevon Carter, started off his second year hot, but what has happened since?

West Virginia's Top Five Freshman From 2019

Schuyler Callihan
0

Here are the Mountaineers top freshman from the 2019 campaign

Way too Early 2020 Season Prediction

Schuyler Callihan
0

How will the 2020 season shake out for West Virginia?

WVU Commit Named a JUCO All-American

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia upsets No. 10 Mississippi State, 71-65 on Sunday Afternoon

Quinn Burkitt
1

How Will Transfers Affect West Virginia Football in 2020?

Daniel Woods
0

Six departures since the 2019 season began will change the depth chart headed into the next year.

Looking at West Virginia's Quarterback Battle Heading into 2020

Zach Campbell
1 0

West Virginia Mountaineers 2020 Quarterback Battle