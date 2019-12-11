WVU Offers 2021 Miami Commit

Last week, many offers went out from the West Virginia coaching staff including one to 2021 offensive lineman and Miami commit Laurence Seymore (6'1" 290 lbs) of Miami, Florida.

"I was excited about the offer, I always wanted to get up there," he said. "I know it's a great program and I want to know more about them."

Seymore tells Mountaineer Maven that although he is currently committed to Miami, his recruitment is still open and will consider all options. He holds offers from Miami, Florida Atlantic, South Carolina, Louisville, Boston College, Oregon, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, Indiana and a few others. Outside of Miami, there are no current leaders in his recruitment.

He was offered by tight ends coach Travis Trickett and said that he is looking forward to building a relationship with him in the future.