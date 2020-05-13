MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU Offers 2022 DE Q'yaeir Price

Schuyler Callihan

About a week ago, class of 2022 defensive end Q'yaeir Price of De Paul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey received an offer from West Virginia assistant Travis Trickett.

"I was actually surprised because I wasn't expecting to get offered by WVU," Price told Mountaineer Maven."I don't really know much about the program, but I'm excited to learn more."

Price also holds offers from Kansas, Rutgers, Syracuse, UMass, and William & Mary, with no schools leading in his recruitment.

Although Price doesn't currently have any favorites, he does have certain things in particular that he is searching for in his recruitment. "A school with great education, a place where I know I will feel comfortable, and a coach that will care about me and my education, not just football," Price stated.

There is no decision date in mind as he wants to let the process play out and weigh all of his options.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2023 Running Back Cedrick Baxter Jr. Latest to Receive West Virginia Offer

Another offer has been sent out by the Mountaineers' coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 8 for 2021 Defensive End

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for top 2021 pass rusher

Jonathan Martin

Will Josh Norwood Make the Seahawks' 53-Man Roster?

Former Mountaineer defensive back Josh Norwood went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, but landed in Seattle as an undrafted free agent.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

potterhawk

Neal Brown Appears on the Pat McAfee Show

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown sat down with the all-time leading scorer in Mountaineer Football history, Pat McAfee

Christopher Hall

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 2 Dreshun Miller

Can 2020 be a big season for West Virginia corner Dreshun Miller?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 JUCO Corner

Mountaineers are in the mix for top junior college cornerback

Jonathan Martin

WVU Athletic Projects Remain on Schedule

WVU AD Shane Lyons says all ongoing and future projects remain on schedule

Christopher Hall

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 3: Terrell Chestnut Talks WVU Career

Former West Virginia cornerback Terrell Chestnut joins the show!

Schuyler Callihan

Pat McAfee Should Be Considered for Monday Night Football Slot

The former Mountaineer would be a perfect fit for ESPN's Monday Night Football

Daniel Woods

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 3 Jarret Doege

Can this be the year for Jarret Doege to shine?

Schuyler Callihan