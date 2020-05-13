WVU Offers 2022 DE Q'yaeir Price

About a week ago, class of 2022 defensive end Q'yaeir Price of De Paul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey received an offer from West Virginia assistant Travis Trickett.

"I was actually surprised because I wasn't expecting to get offered by WVU," Price told Mountaineer Maven."I don't really know much about the program, but I'm excited to learn more."

Price also holds offers from Kansas, Rutgers, Syracuse, UMass, and William & Mary, with no schools leading in his recruitment.

Although Price doesn't currently have any favorites, he does have certain things in particular that he is searching for in his recruitment. "A school with great education, a place where I know I will feel comfortable, and a coach that will care about me and my education, not just football," Price stated.

There is no decision date in mind as he wants to let the process play out and weigh all of his options.

