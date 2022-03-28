WVU Offers JUCO G Jordan Brinson

Another name to watch on the recruiting trail for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and staff extended an offer to JUCO point guard Jordan Brinson (6'2", 175 lbs) over the weekend.

Brinson, a Los Angeles, CA native, began his career at UAB before transferring to Utah Valley in 2020-21. After having a limited role at both schools, Brinson decided to hit the JUCO level to see the floor more and revamp his collegiate career. This past season at Salt Lake Community College he averaged 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists and shot 56% from the field, 35% from three, and 73% from the free throw line.

Brinson has also received offers from Cal Poly, Charlotte, Denver, Fresno State, IUPUI, and Samford. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

