WVU Offers Coveted Mississippi State Wide Receiver Transfer

After two, yet fairly productive years in Starkville, sophomore wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas has entered the transfer portal. One of the schools that has expressed interest? You got it. West Virginia.

Neal Brown and his staff have been heavily searching for receiver help in the portal over the last few days due to the departures of Bryce Ford-Wheaton (draft), Sam James (draft), and Reese Smith (portal).

In 19 games at Mississippi State, Thomas reeled in 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Mountaineers need another long, big-bodied receiver to pair up with Kaden Prather, so it makes sense why WVU extended him an offer.

In addition to WVU, Thomas also holds offers from Indiana, Penn State, Miami, Arkansas, Florida State, Memphis, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Ole Miss, Central Florida, and Auburn.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

