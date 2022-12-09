Skip to main content

WVU Offers Coveted Mississippi State Wide Receiver Transfer

A big name to watch in the transfer portal.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

After two, yet fairly productive years in Starkville, sophomore wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas has entered the transfer portal. One of the schools that has expressed interest? You got it. West Virginia.

Neal Brown and his staff have been heavily searching for receiver help in the portal over the last few days due to the departures of Bryce Ford-Wheaton (draft), Sam James (draft), and Reese Smith (portal).

In 19 games at Mississippi State, Thomas reeled in 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Mountaineers need another long, big-bodied receiver to pair up with Kaden Prather, so it makes sense why WVU extended him an offer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to WVU, Thomas also holds offers from Indiana, Penn State, Miami, Arkansas, Florida State, Memphis, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Ole Miss, Central Florida, and Auburn.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_17507683_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Enters the Mix for Former SI All-American, Florida Special Teams Ace

By Schuyler Callihan
Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

By Jakob Janoski
Dec 3, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins reacts from the bench in the game against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half at Cintas Center.
Basketball

Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements

By Christopher Hall
Blue Orange Geometric Business Converence YouTube Thumbnail (6)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU Transfer Portal Chaos + Bowl Picks

By Schuyler Callihan
woodby-tyrin-23456-6
Football

BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19470152_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

West Virginia Expresses Interest in Wake Forest DB

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16844554_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes the Cut for FIU WR Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17042616_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Loses Veteran Defensive End to Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan