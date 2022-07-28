WVU Offers Son of Noel Devine

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Over the years, we've seen second and even third generation Mountaineers enter the football program. Most recently, Dante and Darius Stills and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. There are a few more big-time recruits that hold offers from WVU, the school which their dads attended.

The two recruits? Chris Henry Jr. (son of Chris Henry Sr.) and Andre Devine (son of Noel Devine).

Devine, a 5'8", 155-pound running back from North Fort Myers, Florida received an offer from West Virginia on Monday after showing out at a one-day camp on campus. WVU is the only Power Five school to extend an offer to the 2024 running back but he does hold offers from Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, South Florida, and UT-Martin.

Noel Devine was a three-time All-Big East selection during his four-year career at WVU from 2007 through 2010. His 4,315 career rushing yards rank second in program history, and his 29 career touchdowns place him sixth.

