WVU Offers Top 2021 Tight End From Kentucky

The West Virginia coaching staff continues to make their mark on the state of Kentucky by offering class of 2021 tight end Jordan Dingle of Bowling Green, KY.

"I was really excited about it," Dingle said about the West Virginia offer. "Coach Reagan came by my school and told my coach that I was being offered. I am looking to build a strong relationship with him and coach Trickett in the future," he says.

Dingle tells Mountaineer Maven that he and his family have discussed visiting West Virginia for junior day in January and hopes to figure out those plans soon.

The 6'4" 230 pound tight end also holds offers from Purdue, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and several others.

At the moment, Dingle does not have a top list of schools and does not have a set date of when he would like to make a decision, but is looking at the upcoming summer as a possibility.