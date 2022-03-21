WVU Offers Top 50 Recruit After Decommitting from Xavier

Bob Huggins is attempting to land one of the top players in the nation.

A big offseason is already underway for the WVU coaching staff as they look to turn the program around following a disappointing 16-17 season which led to missing out on the NCAA Tournament and even the NIT.

At the moment, the Mountaineers only have five players set to return next season. Four of those players (Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, and James Okonkwo) will be entering just their second year in the program. Needless to say, Bob Huggins and his staff have their work cut out for them. They have to hit on several JUCOs and transfers to get it turned quickly or we might see a repeat of the 2021-22 season.

As important as it is to land some experienced talent, the Mountaineers also have to reel in some long-term options, although most high school seniors have already signed elsewhere.

One way the staff can jumpstart the rebuild is by adding class of 2022 guard Tyrell Ward (6'7", 185 lbs) who recently requested a release of his National Letter of Intent from Xavier following the program's coaching change to part ways with Travis Steele. Ward is a consensus top 50 player in the nation and has also heard from Georgetown, Louisville, Pitt, Providence, Tennessee, UCF, and Virginia Tech. Ward, however, is keeping Xavier as an option.

West Virginia officially extended an offer to Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to a source familiar with Ward's recruitment, Virginia Tech appears to be the team to beat out. Ward's teammate at DeMatha Catholic, Rodney Rice Jr., has already signed with the Hokies.

During his senior year, Ward averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

