WVU QB Commit "Goose" Crowder Looks to Follow in the Footsteps of Pat White

Earlier this spring, the West Virginia coaching staff found their quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of Gardendale, Alabama quarterback Will "Goose" Crowder.

Before making his decision to join the Mountaineers, Crowder picked up offers from Boise State, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and several others. At the end of the day, Crowder knew that West Virginia was the best fit for him.

"There were a couple of different things, but it was mainly the family feel and watching the interactions between the players and coaches while I was there. They treated each other like family and I knew I wanted to be apart of that," Crowder said. "I really loved the coaching staff and the AMAZING MOUNTAINEER fan base, and definitely the song Country Roads... huge draw for me. My family fully supported me wherever I would’ve picked, but when I told them it was WV they were super excited for me."

The lead recruiter in his recruitment was quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan, but head coach Neal Brown played a big part as well. Crowder noted that Brown's vision for the program is something that really stood out to him and intrigued him to be a part of the future.

"He was very approachable and very family-oriented which was a big draw for me personally. He was very specific about where he wants the program to go and how to get there! He’s raising the standards and has big expectations."

Crowder knows what comes with being the starting quarterback at West Virginia - high expectations and a lot of pressure. He understands the long lineage of successful quarterbacks that have come out of the program and has his sights set on following in the footsteps of one of the best to do it in the old gold and blue.

"Pat White was a great player and did great things at WV! I actually watched his highlights not too long ago and I was very impressed! I don’t know if there will ever be another guy like him, but if my name is mixed in with his, it’s an honor. I'd love for there to be another successful Alabama Mountaineer added to the list."

What kind of career do you see Will Crowder having in Morgantown? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

