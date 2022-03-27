Skip to main content

WVU Signee Josiah Harris Gives Latest Injury Update

The future Mountaineer shares some good news in regards to his injury.

The high school career of West Virginia basketball commit Josiah Harris didn't end the way he envisioned it as he fractured his tibia at the end of his senior season at Richmond Heights high school in Cleveland, Ohio.

Harris is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, but over the weekend he told WVU on Sports Illustrated that he believes he will be a "full-go" by the time he reaches Morgantown.

Nearly a year to the date is when Harris ended his recruitment and committed to West Virginia. He chose WVU over other offers from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Ohio State, Xavier, and Cincinnati.

"I actually used to watch West Virginia a lot growing up and still do to this day. I loved watching Jevon Carter play because he was such a dog on the court and wouldn’t back down to anyone and I love the school's defensive mentality. I fell in love with the winning tradition and the coaching staff. It’s a family atmosphere, I really love my relationship with the program."

